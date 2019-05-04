LIMA — Rose Marie Long, 63, passed away at 7:30 a.m. May 2, 2019 at her sister's residence. Rose was born August 9, 1955 in Lima to Herbert O. and Naomi J. (Clark) Long who preceded her in death. Survivors include sisters Kay Suddreth of Orlando, Florida and Terri Sue (Denny) Salisbury of Elida, sister-in-law Lorena Long of Lima and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by brothers Larry E. Long, Ray Orlan Long and Herbie Edward Long, and sisters Jean Hudson and Ruth Wilson.Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8 at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Major Phil Tamayo will officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the .Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.