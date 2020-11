Or Copy this URL to Share

DELPHOS — Rose M. Kaverman, 93, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at The Meadows of Delphos. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. Private burial immediately following for family in St. John's Cemetery.



