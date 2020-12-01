1/1
Rose M. Kaverman
DELPHOS - Rose M. Kaverman, 93, died on Sunday afternoon, November 29, 2020, at The Meadows of Delphos. She was born June 8, 1927, in Delphos, the daughter of Augustus A. and Theresa (Etgen) Schmelzer, who both preceded her in death. On Feb. 16, 1949, she married Charles J. Kaverman, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leo; and a grandson, Thomas G. Hale IV. Surviving are a son, Charles J. Kaverman Jr. of Hartford, WI; eight daughters, Karen (Dick Fowler) Kaverman of Orono, MN, Virginia Kaverman of Delphos, Laura (Steve) Blackburn of Cortland, Sue (Robert) Mallett of Wapakoneta, Rose M. Kaverman of Bradford, Linda (Daniel) Woods of Aurora, IL, Nora (Carl) Schulte of Kalida, and Brenda (Tom) Hale of Naples, FL; twenty grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A loving mother and homemaker, Rose was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. For many years she collected cookbooks and acquired a large library, she knew just where to find her favorite recipes amongst the books.

Rose was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. She was a member of American Legion Post 268, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3035 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 471, all of Delphos.

A funeral mass for the public will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. Private burial for the immediate family will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, or St. Rita's Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net. Arrangements were entrusted to Weber Funeral Home, Delphos.



Published in The Lima News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
