DEGRAFF — Rose Mary Woods, 97, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Campbell House, Bellefontaine.

Rose Mary was born on January 20, 1923 in Lima, a daughter of the late Clarence and Esta Hattery Thompson. She married Jack R Woods, Sr. on July 16, 1943 in Warsaw, IN. He preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by a son, James M. Woods, and five siblings, Ruby Bowers, Clarine Crawford, Hazel Smith, Jack Thompson and Leonard Thompson.

Rose Mary is survived by her son, Jack R. (Jacqueline) Woods II of DeGraff, five grandchildren, Jennifer (Bo) Ramsey and Jack R. (Denise) Woods III, both of Indian Lake, Kelley (Jason) Woods-Johnson, Patrick Woods, and Kristen Woods, all of Cincinnati, three great grandchildren, Delaney Woods, Bryce and Brady Ramsey, one brother, Robert (Margie) Thompson of Powell, OH, and a daughter-in-law, Linda Woods of Cincinnati.

Rose Mary was a 1941 graduate of Waynesfield High School. She and her husband Jack owned and operated Woods Concessions for 40 years. Rose Mary previously was a ticket agent for C&LE Bus Line in Lima. She was an active member of Indian Lake Community Church in Russells Point, where she sang in the choir. She was a past president and life member of Indian Lake American Legion Auxiliary, Past Worthy Matron of Order of Eastern Star Bethel Chapter, Grand Page of the Grand Chapter OES, charter member of Friendly Senior Center, Bellefontaine, life member of Mary Rutan Hospital Guild where she was active for 27 years, a member of Canasta Card Club, 500 Card Club and Greater Ohio Showmens Association, Logan County Historical Society, Indian Lake Historical Society, Millennium Melodiers Chorus, and past member of Kings Daughters and Sons. She loved all kinds of music, led exercise class and taught line dancing at the senior center. She loved her family very much and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren in their many activities.

Pastor Jim Ellington will begin funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation two hours prior to services. Burial is in Huntsville Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to be symptom free and wear a mask in accordance with state guidelines.

Memorial Contributions in Mrs. Woods' name may be given to Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.