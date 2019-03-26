LIMA — Rose Annie Swanston Roberts age 79, of Lima passed away March 23, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 20, 1940 in Bellshill, Scotland to the late William and Mary McAulay Swanston. She married Jack L. Roberts May 3, 1974 and he preceded her in death May 1, 2002.

Rose was a member of the Church of Scotland. She had been a former member of the Board of Directors for Samaritan House, Salvation Army and FEMA.

Survivors include a son John E. (Sheilia) Willier of Decherd, TN, a daughter Deborah A. (Darral) Wilson of Armunchee, GA, sister Morag (Christopher) Bailey of Corby North Hamptonshire, England, special cousins: Jean (Roger) Taylor of Kettering North Hamptonshire, England and Irene (Peter) Allen of Corby, North Hamptonshire England and special friends and caregivers: William (Cheryl) Fung of Lima and Jaunita (Bill) Townsend of Wapak.

At Rose's request no public services will be held. Memorial contributions may be given to Samaritan House and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.