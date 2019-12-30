LIMA — Rose M. Ruble, 83, passed away on December 29, 2019, at 3:08 am, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Rose was born December 21, 1936 in Lima, OH, to Theodore and Vivian (Fohner) Haas who both preceded her in death.

Rose attended Lima Central High School. She spent thirty two years working as a Nurse's Assistant at Lima Convalescent Home where she later retired in 2008. Rose enjoyed working as a Seamstress for friends and family as one of her hobbies. She loved to joke and laugh and spend time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rose will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Rose is survived by her children, Ricky (Nancy) Ruble of Shelby, NC, Marty (Julie) Ruble of Lima, OH, Leisa (Terry) Lambert of Lima, OH, Leslie "Missy" (Jeff) Varno, Cheryl Larson - Williams of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Tod (April) Ruble of Lima, OH, Tim (Nicole) Ruble of Thomasville, GA, Talia (Chris) McCampbell, Jason Ruble of Lima, OH, Heather Ruble of Lima, OH, Brianne (Brian) Kesner of Delaware, OH, Hannah Larson of Rio Linda, CA, step-grandchildren, Angela Fisher of Kings Mountain, NC, Chad Warris of Knoxville, TN, Monica Healy of Indian Land, SC, Jeremy (Caitlyn) Lambert of St. Louis, MO, Jason (Rene) Lambert of Jackson Center, OH and Jack Lambert of Russell Point, OH, great-grandchildren, Whitney Allen, Austin Ruble, Tyea Ruble, Eithyn Ruble, Braydon Ruble and Carter Ruble, one great granddaughter, Vanessa Ruble and seventeen step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on January 2, 2020 at 1:00PM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be on January 2, 2020 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Memorial Cancer Institute, 525 N Eastown Rd, Lima, OH 45807.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.