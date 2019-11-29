OTTAWA — Rose Ducey passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center at the age of 62. She was born July 19, 1957 to the late Leonard and Lidwina Kaufman. She was a 1975 graduate of Columbus Grove High School.

On October 17, 1981 she married Jeff Ducey, he survives in Ottawa. They have two children, a son: Captain Trevor (Taylor) Ducey (with a grandson on the way) of Columbus; a daughter: Haley (Zane Bayliss) Ducey of Dublin. Rose has two brothers: Carl (Lottie) Kaufman of Glandorf, Gib (Joyce) Kaufman of Columbus Grove. She is also survived by brother/sister-in-laws: Kelly and Betsy Ducey, Shawn and Jeannine Ducey, Erin and Chris Bailey, Kerry Ducey and Tom Diller.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Kayla; and a sister, Mary Diller.

She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind Mia, her trusted guard dog; along with two "grand" dogs Scout and Riggins. Rose spent years working at Louisiana Pacific, Car-e-it Party Shop, Huntington Bank, and most recently at Kohl's Market, all in Ottawa. Her ideal day was spent outside in her garden. Rose thoroughly enjoyed sunsets with a glass of wine on her back patio. She especially loved having all of "Aunt Rosie's" kids over at her pool in the summer

A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Matt Jozefiak officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, one hour prior to service at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial contributions may be made to SPPS Endowment Fund or a .

Condolences may be made at www.lovefuneralhome.com