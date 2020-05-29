LIMA — RoseAnne "Rosie" Spieles nee McCracken, 76 of Lima, passed peacefully at 4:16 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her daughter's home with her family along her bedside. She was born November 1, 1943 to the late William McCracken and Marilynn (Foust) McCracken who survives. Rosie was a 1961 graduate from Lincolnview High School in Van Wert and attended The Dayton School of Beauty. On April 4, 1964 she married the late Theodore Raymond Spieles. A loving mom and gracious grandma, she is survived by her children, Kim Rutter, Clark (Jennifer) Spieles, Shelly (Brent) Ward, D'Anna (Eddy) DeMoss all of Lima, OH and Ronda (David) Butler of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by siblings Pamela (Mike) Whetstone of Sun Lakes AZ, Kent (Kim) McCracken of Delphos, OH, Dr James (Susan) McCracken of Washington Court House, OH, Marylou (Anthony) Smith of Van Wert, Sheridee (Michael) Arn and Eric (Melody) McCracken both of Van Wert and a sister-in-law Myrna. She was preceded in death by brother David McCracken. Rosie enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and sharing her love of nature with her beloved grandchildren, Sam Rutter, Jonathan Rutter, Timmy Rutter, Michael Rutter, Michaela Rutter, Gabriel Rutter, Benny Rutter, Vincent Stoner, Kylie Spieles, Logan Spieles, Celia Spieles, Jacob Ward, Trenton Ward, Chloe Ward, Brayden Ward, Landon DeMoss, Garrett DeMoss, Collin Butler, Laura Butler and great grandchildren Mila Ward and Fiona Rutter. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, May 31st at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. For the elderly or those immune compromised may come from 3 to 4 p.m. general visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at 7 with Dr. Daniel Messner officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Please direct memorial contributions to Cridersville Historical Society and Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District.



