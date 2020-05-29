RoseAnne Spieles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RoseAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIMA — RoseAnne "Rosie" Spieles nee McCracken, 76 of Lima, passed peacefully at 4:16 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her daughter's home with her family along her bedside. She was born November 1, 1943 to the late William McCracken and Marilynn (Foust) McCracken who survives. Rosie was a 1961 graduate from Lincolnview High School in Van Wert and attended The Dayton School of Beauty. On April 4, 1964 she married the late Theodore Raymond Spieles. A loving mom and gracious grandma, she is survived by her children, Kim Rutter, Clark (Jennifer) Spieles, Shelly (Brent) Ward, D'Anna (Eddy) DeMoss all of Lima, OH and Ronda (David) Butler of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by siblings Pamela (Mike) Whetstone of Sun Lakes AZ, Kent (Kim) McCracken of Delphos, OH, Dr James (Susan) McCracken of Washington Court House, OH, Marylou (Anthony) Smith of Van Wert, Sheridee (Michael) Arn and Eric (Melody) McCracken both of Van Wert and a sister-in-law Myrna. She was preceded in death by brother David McCracken. Rosie enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and sharing her love of nature with her beloved grandchildren, Sam Rutter, Jonathan Rutter, Timmy Rutter, Michael Rutter, Michaela Rutter, Gabriel Rutter, Benny Rutter, Vincent Stoner, Kylie Spieles, Logan Spieles, Celia Spieles, Jacob Ward, Trenton Ward, Chloe Ward, Brayden Ward, Landon DeMoss, Garrett DeMoss, Collin Butler, Laura Butler and great grandchildren Mila Ward and Fiona Rutter. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, May 31st at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. For the elderly or those immune compromised may come from 3 to 4 p.m. general visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at 7 with Dr. Daniel Messner officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Please direct memorial contributions to Cridersville Historical Society and Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved