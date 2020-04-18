LEIPSIC — Rosella C. Morman, 103, of Leipsic, died 2:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Meadows of Leipsic. She was born September 5, 1916 in New Cleveland to the late Bernard and Caroline (Rieman) Weis. On September 7, 1940 she married Leonard Morman, he died December 3, 1983.

Rosella is survived by her children: Rita (Ralph) Stromick of Sarasota, FL., and Thomas Morman of Leipsic.

She is preceded in death by two brothers: Richard (Ester) Weis, and Clarence (Monica) Weis; and a sister: Mildred (Alfred) Morman.

Rosella was a 1934 graduate of Sts. Peter and Paul High School. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic.

Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Father Stephen Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic.

The family of Rosella would like to thank Bridge Palliative Care, Bridge Hospice Care, and the Meadows of Leipsic for all of their services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Parish.

