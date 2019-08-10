CELINA — Rosemarie E. Moser, 98, of Celina and formerly of Lima, passed away July 17, 2019 at

Miller Place Care Center in Celina.

She was born September 9, 1920, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late John J. and Nevilla E. Apgar

Hunsaker. On December 12, 1953, she married Warren Moser, who died December 13, 2006.

Surviving are her step-son Thomas S. (Barbara Ann) Moser of Lewis Center, granddaughters Kristi

Moser and Lori Meneley, great-grandsons Blake and Bryce Meneley, her sisters Wonda Miller and

Helen Eckhart, her brother-in-law George Chiles and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her siblings; John Hunsaker, Jr., Harrold Hunsaker, Nellie Hamilton, Mary

Sawmiller, June Clutter, Juanita Dalrymple and Harriet Chiles.

Rosemarie was a member of the Lima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a

member of the Society of Colonial Dames, Lady Grace Chetwood Chapter of Findlay and the

Columbus Porcelain Art Club.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting and making and painting porcelain dolls.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in

Spencerville. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Monticello United Brethren in Christ Church.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]