GLANDORF — Rosemarie Schroeder RN, 80, of Glandorf died Monday, February 25, 2019 at Mercy Health Putnam Medical Center, Glandorf. She was born December 23, 1938 in Lima to the late Walter and Mary (Jones) Drerup. On November 4, 1959 she married Tom Schroeder who survives in Glandorf.

She is also survived by five children, Kevin (Tammy) Schroeder and Terry (Teresa) Schroeder both of Ottawa, Tony (Melanie) Schroeder and Kelly (Scott) Schroeder both of Glandorf, and Jill Schroeder of Louisville, KY; eleven grandchildren, Brandy Theis, Joshua Schroeder, Nathan Schroeder, Nicholas Schroeder, Zachary Schroeder, Natalie Schroeder, Mia Schroeder, Kali Shank, Kelsi Shank, Kameron Shank, Kevin Shank; one great-grandchild, Brianna Theis; two brothers, Tom (Judy) Drerup of Columbus and Bill (Laura) Drerup of Punta Gorda, FL; and two sisters, Patty (Bob) Howard of Lima and Peggy (Ron) Kuhbander of Piney Flats, TN. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Becky Schroeder and a granddaughter, Kerri Shank.

Rosemarie graduated from nursing school in 1959. She worked most of her career for Putnam County Home Health and Hospice where she also served on the advisory board. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf where she served as a lector and was a member of the CLC, Altar Rosary Society, and the choir. She was a volunteer for the cancer assistance program and believed in giving back to the community with her donations she made to many organizations. Rosemarie was an avid artist. Her talents were appreciated by family and friends. She loved to read, shop and grow things, especially roses and was a good cook, though she was never entirely happy with how the butterscotch pie turned out. She was a talented artist, many of her paintings and drawings adorn the walls of the homes of her family and friends. In Her later years she enjoyed trips, especially to the casino with Tom, and the casino was always glad to see her, because she usually left her money there. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Rosemarie fought her illness with tenacity and grace and was grateful for her caregivers. Above all, she loved her Family, and they loved her back. She will be greatly missed!

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a scripture service at 1:45 p.m. and a parish rosary at 7:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Putnam County Home Health and Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.