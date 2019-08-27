WESTON — Rosemary Ann Amato (Rosie), 74, of Weston, OH, formerly of Washington, D.C. and Maryland passed away on August 17, 2019. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Lawrence and Annette Amato. She was one of five children with 2 sets of twins. Her eldest brother, Larry Amato(Judy), preceded her in death. She graduated from Saint Patrick's Academy High School in 1963. While in school, she was an avid basketball player. She is said to have taken part in Woodstock. She worked throughout her life for the Government Accounting Office, Dickson, Shapiro and Morin legal firm as a legal assistant, Metro Computing, Inc. in Washington, D.C. and in the medical field as a receptionist and medical assistant in Baltimore, MD and Findlay, OH before retiring. Over the past several years, she has been very active in Saint John XXIII Catholic Church in Perrysburg, OH.

Along with her extensive work history, she raised two children. She provided a rich and loving home that enabled them to become successful adults with families of their own. She participated in multiple charitable activities including walks to end breast cancer and multiple sclerosis and providing holiday meals to those who were unable to afford them. She would collect dozens of boxes from anyone to put these meals in. She was a frequent visitor (both alone and with her grandchildren) to nursing homes in Findlay bringing smiles and joy to the residents through songs, hugs, little gifts or just visiting.

Since moving to Ohio and dating Irvin Baldauf, Rosie the "city girl" has become Rosie the "farm girl". She has helped with chickens and calves even supervising the planting/harvesting from inside the combine. She and Irvin were both enthusiastic county fair goers.

Rosemary is survived by her 2 children, Michael J. Manuel(Tina) of Helena, OH and Melissa A. Leonard(Michael) of Phoenix, MD, her brothers; Pat Amato, John Amato(Sue) and Frank Amato(Kathy). She has 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Along with her immediate family, she is survived by her long time significant other, Irvin Baldauf (grandpa) and his family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church at 24250 Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Visitation will start at 9:30 am followed by the funeral mass at 11am. If you are unable to attend, services can be streamed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.