BLUFFTON — Rosemary Lucy Batt Meyer, 78 of Bluffton, departed this life on March 22, 2019 at her residence. Born May 20, 1940 to Virgil and Rosa (Hesselschwardt) Batt, both deceased. Rosemary was the fourth of their eight children. Preceded in death by sister Valetta Keeterle of Defiance, Rosemary is survived by siblings Loretta Dieringer of Wauseon, Edward Batt of Defiance, Barbara Krugh of Defiance, Father Anthony Batt of Carrollton, Virginia Fenstermaker of Ossian, IN, and Steven Batt of Napoleon.

Rosemary grew up on a farm in rural Defiance County, attended and received the sacraments at St. Isodore Catholic Church - the Bend in Sherwood. She graduated salutatorian from Sherwood High School. She attended Defiance College before marrying Basil Edward Meyer on June 20, 1960.

Rosemary will be missed by Basil and her nine children and their spouses, Edward (Kathy) Meyer of Newark, Brother Matthias of Gethsemani Monastery in Trappist KY, Donna Meyer of Berkeley Springs WV, Rebecca Meyer Hollen of Columbus, Tonya Meyer of Bluffton, Michael (Ceresa) Meyer of Bluffton, Mary (Robert) Levino of Brentwood PA, Natasha (Stephen) Decker of Delaware, and Theresa (Garey) Conley of Antwerp. In addition, she will be missed by her grandchildren: Josh and Nathan Meyer; Cecilia, Raiden, Laura, andTony Levino; Lucy, Simon, Nora, and Hope Conley; Joseph, Roma, and Gregory (expected) Decker; and step-grandson Dru (Theresa) Leach and their three step great-grandchildren.

Rosemary worked for many years for the Defiance Crescent News, first as a rural route driver and later in the mailroom. She was the director of the Bluffton Senior Center for 12 years, retiring in 2004, but remaining an active member.

Rosemary gave of her time and talents in the service of her church. She has taught CCD, counseled engaged couples, and served as Eucharistic minister and as a greeter. Her greatest passion was for visiting the sick and homebound and bringing them communion. She was most proud of creating a flourishing prayer chain at her current parish, St. Mary's of Bluffton.

Rosemary and Basil loved to travel. They have visited most of the US states, including Alaska and Hawaii, traveled to Europe several times, and have been to Australia and New Zealand.

Rosemary will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a generous friend and sister, and as a devote Catholic.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bluffton. Father Anthony Batt officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton and one hour prior to the service at the church. A wake service will take place Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church of Bluffton or to the Bluffton Senior Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.