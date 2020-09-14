LIMA — Rosemary Michael, age 87, passed away September 13, 2020, at 1:55 am, at the Springview Manor Nursing Home. Rosemary was born December 5, 1932, in Lima, OH, to Augustine "Gus" and Nancy (Caruso) Cira who preceded her in death. On April 9, 1977, she married Donald "Don" Michael who preceded her in death on August 14, 2020. Rosemary was a 1951 graduate of St. Rose High School. She took great pride in being a homemaker and taking care of her family and raising her children. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and its' Alter Rosary Society and she was also an auxiliary member of the Eagles Aerie #370. Rosemary enjoyed camping at the Huggy Bear Campground in Van Wert with her husband. Rosemary is survived by her 6 children: Patricia E. Truesdale of Paw Paw, MI, Jim (Pam) Howell of Lima, OH, Rose E. Robinson of Lima, OH, Rick L. Michael of Lima, OH, Kelly (Miles) Conrad of Lima, OH and Lori (Bob) Archer of Indianapolis, IN, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a sister, Margaret (Bob) Rettig of Lima, OH. She was preceded in death by her previous husband, Donald "Don" L. Howell, a son-in-law, Joe Robinson, 4 brothers: Joe Cira, Jim (Mary) Cira, Frank (Ethel) Cira and Tony (Eileen) Cira and 2 sisters: Nettie Cira and Josephine (Dennis) Fixx. There will be a funeral service held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Fr. David Ross. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service. Friends may call on Thursday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.