LIMA — Rosemary B. Moneer, age 91, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Rosemary was born on June 11, 1928, in Lima, OH, to the late Ray and Rovina (Falke) Rigali. On December 27, 1947, she married Robert C. Moneer, who preceded her in death on November 9, 2013.

Rosemary worked at Hefners TV as a Clerk / Sales Person, retiring after 37 years. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. She has worked as a volunteer at Bingo at St. Rose Church. She has been a care taker for several people through the years.

She is survived by two daughters: Nanette (Dennis) Montgomery of Findlay and Monica Roberts of Lima; son, Steeve Moneer of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Rosalee Rigali.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Rovina Kill; three brothers: Robert Rigali, Reynold Rigali and Richard J. Rigali Sr.; brother-in-law, George Kill; sisters-in-law: Roberta Rigali and Norma Rigali; and son-in-law, John Roberts.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Rose Catholic Church. Father David Ross will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church.

