LIMA — Rosemary L. Palmer, age 93, passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Primrose Retirement Community of Lima.

Rosemary was born on October 8, 1926, in Medina, Ohio, to the late Earl and Louise (Starr) Pierce. On June 11, 1949, she married Arthur E. Palmer, who preceded her in death on November 25, 2003.

Rosemary was blessed with an extraordinary soprano voice and began singing solos as a youth. After a music degree from the College of Wooster, she served for many years as a church soloist and sang with church choirs and community ensembles. She concluded her singing years in the choir of the Market Street Presbyterian Church. She also held various bookkeeping jobs, and served as the treasurer for the Friends of the Symphony.

She is survived by her son, Rev. Dr. David A. (Mavis) Palmer of Kent, OH; daughter, Christine (Mark) Crawford of Lima; five grandchildren: Lauren Johns, Ashley Greaves, Rachel Palmer, Joshua Palmer and Nathan Palmer; and great-grandson, Jaxston Johns.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Wayne Pierce.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Market Street Presbyterian Church, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Pastor Ken Chorle will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Mallet Creek Cemetery, York, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Market Street Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.