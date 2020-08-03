1/1
Rosemary Stepleton
LIMA — Rosemary D. Stepleton, age 90, passed away August 3, 2020, at 10:08 am, at The Springs of Lima. Rosemary was born March 11, 1930, in Lima, OH, to Maurice G. and Doris J. (Stewart) Dee who preceded her in death. On September 5, 1953, she married James K. Stepleton who preceded her in death on May 16, 2017.

Rosemary was a 1948 graduate of St. Rose High School. She then attended College of St. Mary of the Springs in Columbus, OH where she earned a Bachelor's of Science in Home Economics. She had taught with the Lima City Schools for many years retiring in 1992. After retirement she had volunteered as a docent with the Lima Allen County Museum. Rosemary was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. Some of her interests included traveling to Washington D.C., reading, history, sewing and knowledge.

Rosemary is survived by her children: Carol (Kent) Shoemaker of Lima, OH, Adele (James) Gallagher of Falls Church, VA and John S. Stepleton of Lima, OH, a daughter in-law, Mary Stepleton of Lima, OH, 7 grandchildren: Shawn (Jill) Stepleton, Lauren Stepleton, Ryan Stepleton of Lima, OH, Andrew (Brook) Stepleton, Megan (Christopher) Fenton, Kristen (Nathan) Powelson and Kimberly (Jacob) Schomaker, 5 great grandchildren: Margaret Fenton, Vivian Elrod, James Stepleton, Gracie Stepleton and Garrett Powelson, 2 brothers: M. Thomas (Susan) Dee of Lima, OH and Donald (Sarah) Dee of Lima, OH and a brother in-law, George Gerecke of Williston, VT. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry K. Stepleton and a sister, Patricia "Pat" Gerecke.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church. Officiating the mass will be Fr. Kent Kaufman. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or the Lima Public Library. The family has entrusted the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL in assisting with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions the family encourages those attending the services to wear masks and practice social distancing.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
