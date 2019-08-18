PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, FORMERLY OF LIMA, OH. —Rovella "Rosie" E. Swallow-Hauenstein, age 88, passed away August 1, 2019, at 2:10 am, at the Tidewell Port Charlotte Hospice Home in Port Charlotte, FL. Rosie was born October 12, 1930, in West Mansfield, OH, to Jasper M. and Myrtle (Little) Smith who preceded her in death. On June 28, 2002, she married William G. Hauenstein who preceded her in death on August 16, 2013. Rosie attended LaFayette Jackson High School. She had worked with the Lima Ford Engine Plant in the cafeteria and then the Welles Department Store in Lima. Rosie ended her career working with Ryan's Steakhouse retiring in 2000. Rosie had attended Lima Community Church of the Nazarene in Lima and also Deep Creek Community Church in Punta Gorda, FL. She was an avid Ohio State Football fan and bingo player and enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs with her granddaughter Sara and going out to dinner with her family and friends. Rosie will be remembered as being a loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed. Rosie is survived by her children: Gary (Jan) Swallow of Lima, OH, James (Donna) Swallow of Port Charlotte, FL and Mike (Stephanie) Swallow of Lima and 9 step-children: William (Marlene (d)) Hauenstein II, David Hauenstein, Ronald Hauenstein, Donald Hauenstein, Jim (Sally) Hauenstein, Pam Taylor, Rachel (Jerry) Lambert, Joyce Ann Reed and Pamela (Marv) Goldstein, 4 grandchildren: Bradley (Karima) Tice, Robert E. (Jodi) Swallow, Sara Voorhees and Susan (Dan) Long, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert C. Swallow, 6 siblings: George Smith, Gaylord Smith, Fred Smith, Clara Mae Pinskie, Louise Johnston and Ruth Gaberdiel, a step-son, Duane Hauenstein and a granddaughter, Heather Lynn Swallow. There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12 noon at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Pastor Mike Huffaker. Burial of cremated remains will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12 noon at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice House @ 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL, 33952 or the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.