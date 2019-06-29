LIMA — Roxy Nell Nanchoff, 91 of Lima, passed away June 28, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Roxy was born September 2, 1927 in Knoxville, TN, to John and Ethel (Ray) Lyons who preceded her in death. She married Thomas Eftim Nanchoff who preceded her in death.

Roxy worked as a material processor at Lima Memorial Health Systems. She was an avid gardener and loved to be out with her flowers.

Roxy is survived by her daughter, Mila Darlen (William) Huffman of Jacksonville, FL; daughter-in-law, Michelle Nanchoff of Lima; grandchildren, Donald Eftim (Jeanette) Nanchoff, Shanda D. (Mark) Zimmerman and Brett (Leslie) Huffman and her great-grandchildren, Abrianna Zimmerman, Travis Nanchoff, Haley Zimmerman, Andrew Nanchoff, Cody Zimmerman, Emily Huffman, Samuel Huffman and Rachel Huffman.

She is preceded in death by her son, Eftim Nanchoff; brother, Johnny Ray Lyons; half-sister, Harriett Hutcheson; grandson, Brian Huffman and her great-grandson, Joshua Nanchoff.

Private services will be held at a later date.

