WAPAKONETA — Roy R. Coffey, 73, of Wapakoneta, died 2:53 p.m., Sun. Nov. 15, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, from complications of Covid-19, with his family at his side. He was born April 13, 1947, in Sterns, KY, the son of Roy & Ethel (Gibson) Coffey, who preceded him in death. On July 5, 1998, he married Joyce A. (Schmaltz) Coffey, and she survives.

Roy is also survived by a son, Rodney (Stacy) Coffey, and 2 grandsons, Hunter & Conner Coffey, Wapakoneta, and a daughter, Angie (David) Adkins and a grandson, Jared, of Logan, WV. Other survivors include 2 sisters, Hazel Chambers, Delbarton, WV, and Carrie Steinke, Wapakoneta, and 2 brothers, Bill (Jan) Coffey, Union City, TN, and Alvin (Diane) Coffey, Ft. Shawnee, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 7 siblings.

Roy retired Dec. 19, 2008, from General Dynamics, Lima after 30 years of service. He was also co-owner of the R. J.'s Coffey Cup, Wapakoneta, from May 2001 until Dec. 2006. He served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War, and retired after 23 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserves. Roy spent 28 months in Germany, then 12 months in Viet Nam, and then 20 months in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. He was a life member of the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445, and a member of the American Legion Post #330, and Brands Lake Fishing Club, all of Wapakoneta.

Roy truly lived for the love of his grandsons, and was blessed to see them grow. He also loved spending time at the lake, and enjoyed woodworking and cooking.

Funeral services will be 8:00 p.m., Thurs. 19, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Jedediah Tritle officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445, at the funeral following the services. The family will receive family and friends 6-8 p.m., Thurs., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home face book page. In keeping with current state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.