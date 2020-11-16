1/1
Roy Coffey
1947 - 2020
WAPAKONETA — Roy R. Coffey, 73, of Wapakoneta, died 2:53 p.m., Sun. Nov. 15, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, from complications of Covid-19, with his family at his side. He was born April 13, 1947, in Sterns, KY, the son of Roy & Ethel (Gibson) Coffey, who preceded him in death. On July 5, 1998, he married Joyce A. (Schmaltz) Coffey, and she survives.

Roy is also survived by a son, Rodney (Stacy) Coffey, and 2 grandsons, Hunter & Conner Coffey, Wapakoneta, and a daughter, Angie (David) Adkins and a grandson, Jared, of Logan, WV. Other survivors include 2 sisters, Hazel Chambers, Delbarton, WV, and Carrie Steinke, Wapakoneta, and 2 brothers, Bill (Jan) Coffey, Union City, TN, and Alvin (Diane) Coffey, Ft. Shawnee, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 7 siblings.

Roy retired Dec. 19, 2008, from General Dynamics, Lima after 30 years of service. He was also co-owner of the R. J.'s Coffey Cup, Wapakoneta, from May 2001 until Dec. 2006. He served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War, and retired after 23 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserves. Roy spent 28 months in Germany, then 12 months in Viet Nam, and then 20 months in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. He was a life member of the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445, and a member of the American Legion Post #330, and Brands Lake Fishing Club, all of Wapakoneta.

Roy truly lived for the love of his grandsons, and was blessed to see them grow. He also loved spending time at the lake, and enjoyed woodworking and cooking.

Funeral services will be 8:00 p.m., Thurs. 19, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Jedediah Tritle officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445, at the funeral following the services. The family will receive family and friends 6-8 p.m., Thurs., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home face book page. In keeping with current state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
19
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
November 16, 2020
Proud to say I served with Roy and Al Coffey. May God bless you and keep you close during this time Al and the entire Coffey family.
CSM (R) Steve Whittaker
Served In Military Together
November 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time, Joyce.
Donna Parsons
Friend
