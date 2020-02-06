GROVE CITY — Roy James Decker, age 86, passed away on February 4, 2020.

He was born in Wapakoneta, OH on January 27, 1934 to the late Roy and Virginia Decker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Duane and David Decker, his beloved father and mother-in-law, Carl and Josephine Binz.

Roy attended Lima Central High School, Findlay College and Ohio Northern University. He loved fishing, hunting and played basketball at Findlay College. His most important treasures were his family. He met the love of his life, Sally in 1948 and they were married in 1954 and kept the romance going for 65 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sally and their children; James Edward Decker, Mark Alyn (Molly) Decker, and Carla (Mark) Rader, grandchildren; Matt (Tiffany) Rader, Thomas (Whitney) Rader, Amanda (Zach) Beck, Kristina (John) Cox, great grandchildren; Aeden, Mina Beck, Henry Rader, Roy Cox. Roy also had his neighborhood children; Melanie Queen, and Andy Smith, brother; Kenneth Decker. Roy was known to his family and friends as "Peppy". He had a zest for life and loved people. His sense of humor was contagious. He worked for White Westinghouse for 28 years, sold real estate, and ran a 78-bed nursing home in Glandorf, OH as CEO and Part Owner. There was a kindness with Roy and he did things for so many, all with no fanfare, because it was natural to him. He was a Pilot, loved to swim, shop with his kids and play with his grandchildren. Roy was so proud of his family and all their accomplishments, from the oldest to the youngest. He loved his home, but also liked to travel.

A visitation will be held on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 2-5 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL 3920 Broadway where funeral service will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 at 1 pm with Chaplain Adam Davis with interment at Galloway Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice in Roy's honor. The family would also like to thank Vitas Hospice for all they did to take care of Roy.

Special memory or photo.