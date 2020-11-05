PANDORA — Roy E. Evans, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:23 AM at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on July 20, 1946 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Dit and Harriett (McNew) Evans. On July 7, 1997 Roy married Pamela L. Rettig and she survives in Pandora.

Roy retired from Ford Motor Company of Lima, where he worked in the Tool Crib. He was a member of the Breakthrough Harvest Church, Gilboa. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War from April 16, 1964 to April 8, 1967. He was a member of the Ada VFW Post #9381 and a member of the UAW #1219 Retirees.

Roy is also survived by five sons: Scott Evans of Ada, Mike (Jill) Evans of Brookville, Rosco (Mary) Evans of Elkton, KY, James Evans of Wapakoneta and Jake (Amanda) Ritchey of Pandora; a daughter-in-law, Kaylene Evans of Ada; eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; a brother, Buster (Rosie) Evans of Alger; and four sisters: Elsie Landis of West Virginia, Jewel (Haulie) Marshall of Ada, Dell Wayne (Donnie) Boruff of Spencerville and Cindy (E.B.) Rexrode of Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Evans; grandson, Brady Evans; and siblings: Herman, Bob, Edna, Dit Jr., Rosie, Bill, Roscoe, Lee, Beatrice and Delsia.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Jerry Meyers officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora with graveside military services conducted by the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard. The funeral service for Roy will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 9, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ada VFW Post #9381. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada