Roy Evans
1946 - 2020
PANDORA — Roy E. Evans, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:23 AM at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on July 20, 1946 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Dit and Harriett (McNew) Evans. On July 7, 1997 Roy married Pamela L. Rettig and she survives in Pandora.

Roy retired from Ford Motor Company of Lima, where he worked in the Tool Crib. He was a member of the Breakthrough Harvest Church, Gilboa. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War from April 16, 1964 to April 8, 1967. He was a member of the Ada VFW Post #9381 and a member of the UAW #1219 Retirees.

Roy is also survived by five sons: Scott Evans of Ada, Mike (Jill) Evans of Brookville, Rosco (Mary) Evans of Elkton, KY, James Evans of Wapakoneta and Jake (Amanda) Ritchey of Pandora; a daughter-in-law, Kaylene Evans of Ada; eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; a brother, Buster (Rosie) Evans of Alger; and four sisters: Elsie Landis of West Virginia, Jewel (Haulie) Marshall of Ada, Dell Wayne (Donnie) Boruff of Spencerville and Cindy (E.B.) Rexrode of Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Evans; grandson, Brady Evans; and siblings: Herman, Bob, Edna, Dit Jr., Rosie, Bill, Roscoe, Lee, Beatrice and Delsia.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Jerry Meyers officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora with graveside military services conducted by the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard. The funeral service for Roy will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 9, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ada VFW Post #9381. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Ada - Ada
311 East Lima Avenue
Ada, OH 45810
419-634-2936
Memories & Condolences

10 entries
November 5, 2020
My love and Prays to all the Family, Uncle Roy I will miss you .rest in Peace!!!!!!!!!
Bobby Evans
Family
November 5, 2020
Pam and the Evan's Family, We are sadden to here about the passing of Roy. We will be praying that God will wrap his loving arms around you and your family and strengthen you through this time of grief. Love Karen and Fred Rarey
November 5, 2020
With deepest sympathy, prayers to you Pam and the family. I will miss Roy's visits to the office when you both would visit me.
Kristi Powell
November 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss, sending prayers to the family
Rick and Linda Mundy
Acquaintance
November 5, 2020
Pam & Family, We are so sorry for you great loss. We pray that God will comfort you and give you rest through the devastating time. Love the Ada Full Gospel Church
November 5, 2020
We are sorry to hear about uncle Roy passing. We send our thoughts and prayers to all the family. Bob & Clarice Hall
Bob & Clarice Hall
Family
November 5, 2020
Pam and family... Toni and me are sad to hear of Roy's passing but know for sure he is walking on streets of gold today. I have many fond memories of serving with Roy in men's ministry and ushering. HeG was a 'one of a kind' and an excellent brother to me. GOD bless your family and the peace of the Holy Spirit sustain you. We love you all.. Dave and Toni Pauline
david pauline
Friend
November 4, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Roy's passing. Prayers to Pam and all the family.
Rick and Helen Miller
Friend
November 4, 2020
With deepest sympathy, Dennis and Edna (Evans) Daschner.
Family
November 4, 2020
A good man and what I can remember havent seen him in a very long time a good father. Will be missed by many.
coriene ilse
