SPENCERVILLE — Roy W. Lauth, 82, of rural Spencerville passed away peacefully at his home at 2:35 PM Wednesday April 29, 2020 with his wife at his side, following a short illness. He was born August 23, 1937 in Spencerville, a twin son of the late W. Raymond and Ruth G. May Lauth. On November 17, 1978 he married Roxanne L. Sawmiller, who survives. Also surviving are his sister, Clara Smith of Fort Loramie, his twin brother, Raymond Lauth of Wapakoneta and his half-brother, Richard Barnett of Lima. Preceding his in death are his in-laws: Floyd Smith, Sharon Lauth and Dorothy Barnett. Roy was a graduate of Memorial High School in St. Marys and later Apollo JVS, earning his LPN degree. He served in the US Army from 1958 thru 1961 in Germany with the 3rd Infantry Division. He is a retired LPN Nurse. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing. His desire was to have his burial ceremony with his family present at the New Salem Cemetery, South of Monticello with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. The service will be 10:30 AM Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Lake Hospice in St.Marys. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for the family and arrangements.



