HARROD — Roy C. Rizor, Jr. age 74, of Harrod passed away peacefully at his residence 4:27 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2019. He was born Nov. 21, 1944 in Lima to the late Ray Melvin and Ava Kathleen Patterson Rizor. He married his childhood sweetheart Donna L. Stein and they soon would have been married 57 years.

Roy loved to hunt fox and coyote and to fish. He was a founding member of the Allen County Coyote Hunters and member of Hog Creek Game Club, Wapakoneta Archery, Lima Eagles Aerie 270 and a lifetime member of the NRA. Roy graduated from Lima Senior in 1963 and had served in the U.S. Navy.Roy had worked at the steel foundry for 30 years and the Allen Correctional Facility for 12 years.

Additional survivors include daughters: Cathy Sue (Rowland) Loeschke of Ewa Beach, Hawaii and Cara Leigh (John) Kissee of Huber Heights; 5 grandchildren: Michael, Ashley (Dakota), Grady, Justin and Grace, 3 great grandchildren and sisters: Linda Lou Corbin of Sarasota, FL and Jawn Kathleen (Jim) Hale of Lima.

He was preceded in death by brothers: Joseph Melvin and David Dennis Rizor.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 23rd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville with the funeral to follow with Pastor Phil Fackler officiating and burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery where military rites will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be given to s and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.