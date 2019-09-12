LIMA — Roy R. Wireman, age 76 of Lima, passed at 5:20 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born December 30, 1942 in Perry Township, Ohio to the late Koney and Aline Wireman. On April 17, 1962 he married Erika Lewandowski who survives in Lima.

Roy was owner and operator of Wireman's Enterprises and a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Germany. He was hardworking and a 'Jack of all trades'. Coming back from Germany he had a wife, 2 children and one on the way. He was an avid bowler; bowling at Northland from 1963 until they closed in 2013. His hobbies included computers, welding, camping, golfing, and sports.

Also surviving are his children - Dieter (Jody) Wireman of Lima; Alean (Andy) Johns of Lima; Steven (Christina) Wireman of Lima; 5 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; 5 great grandsons; 5 great granddaughters; 1 great great grandson; 5 sisters - Kay Wireman of Lima; Connie Wagner of Cincinnati; Sam Rahrig of Spencerville; Della St. Johns of St. Marys; and Verna Howell of Minster.

He was preceded in death by his step mother - Mary Grigsby Wireman; 2 sisters - Charlene Hale and Wanda Daniel.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Wireman will officiate and military rites will be observed.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday and one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association for study and research.

