LIMA — Royal Victor Louis "Vic" Carter, 44 of Lima, passed away April 19, 2020. Vic was born October 28, 1975 in Lima to Royal Victor Louis "Vic" Carter, who preceded him in death and Nancy (Langle) Staup, who survives him in Lima. On December 18, 2001, he married Christie (Stumpp) Carter, who survives him in Lima. Vic graduated from Elida High School in 1994 and was the owner and operator of Asphalt Tech. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and he enjoyed collecting Native American artifacts. Vic was a devoted NASCAR fan and loved spending time with his family and dog. In addition to his mother and his wife, Vic is survived by his children, Nicholas Carter and Brooke Carter; brothers, Neal (Lisa) Carter and David (Christine) Butcher, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and his best friend, his Weimaraner, Smokey. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Tom Staup. Due to Covid 19, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/bradysbunch for You Matter - Brady's Bunch. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.