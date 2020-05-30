TULSA, Okla. — Royce Lynn Stalter, 69, passed May 26, 2020 at home in Tulsa, Ok from ALS. He was born October 5, 1950 in Lima, OH to S. Ezra and Norma (Shindeldecker) Stalter. On July 3, 2010 he married Brenda (Fockler) Stalter who survives in Tulsa. Royce attended Elida High School and UNOH. He was retired from Sooner Pipe in Tulsa. He was an avid bicyclist and loved his Ohio State Buckeyes. Additional survivors: daughter Jana (Rickey Laster) Evans of Tulsa; stepsons Travis (Elena) Craft Columbos, OH and Tyler Craft Lima, OH; grandson Ashton Carbaugh Tulsa, Ok; sister Marilyn (Keith) Roesch Broken Arrow, Ok and sister in law Judy Stalter Temderance, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lyle Stalter. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to ALS Association or your local food bank. There will be an open house at Mc Nellies Irish Pub Tulsa (upstairs) from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM June 12th to celebrate his life. Due to COVID 19 there is a limit of 50 at a time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store