LIMA — Ruby S. Dawson, 94, passed away on March 14, 2019, at 6:30 am, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

Ruby was born August 17, 1924 in McConnellsburg, PA, to Baltcer and Hettie (Hess) Sipes who both preceded her in death.

Ruby graduated from Fulton County High School. She worked for Westinghouse in the aircraft section for over 44 years. Ruby was a member at the American Legion Post 96, VFW Post 1275 and Eagles #370. She loved quilting, gardening and working at the American Legion. Ruby cherished her son and would do anything for him. She had many friends in the nursing home and would make it a priority to see them frequently. Ruby loved her family and she will truly be missed.

Ruby is survived by her son, Craig Sipes, sister, Dorcas Souders of Mercersburg, PA, niece, Judy Jarrell of Lima, OH, and lifelong friend, Alice Zimmeran of Lima, OH

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dawson, brothers, Leonard (Dorothy) Sipes, Fred Sipes, Edgar Sipes.

Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.