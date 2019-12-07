LIMA — Mrs. Ruby Mae Jones, age 98, passed from this life on Thursday, December 05, 2019 at approximately 7:55 a.m. at Elmcroft of Lima.

She was born on March 16, 1921, in Commerce Georgia to the union of George and Eugenia (Hall) Williamson; both parents preceded her in death.

She was first married to Mr. Clifford E. Downton who passed away in 1953. She then married Mr. Paul S. Jones who passed away on July 29, 1998.

Mrs. Jones retired as a Beautician from Ruby's Hair Salon. She was the former owner of Jones Brothers Mortuary. She was a former member of Philippian Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of Bible Believers Church. Mrs. Jones was a member of the Debonaires Club, Former Eastern Star, National Beautician Association and Ohio Beautician Association. She was also a Lima City School Mentor and volunteered at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 daughters; Karen Sue Sanders and Susan K. Lott both of Lima. 19 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren. A sister; Leeanna Henderson of Decatur, GA. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 3 sons; Jackie Downton, Ronald Downton William R. Downton. 3 sisters; Gladys Harris, Myrtle Harris, and Geneva Stewart. 7 brothers; McKinley Williamson, Summie Williamson, Aubry Williamson, Judson Williamson, Roy Williamson, Coy Williamson and Lodgin Williamson.

Home Going Services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Bible Believers Church with Brother Isiah Brooks, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the family will be present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Gray A. Copeland and Brother Jonathan Martin will be officiating.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the JONES Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com