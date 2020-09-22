Ruby McKanna

FORT JENNINGS — Ruby Marie McKanna, 94, passed away September 21, 2020, at 9 a.m. in her home near Fort Jennings.

She was born October 30, 1925, in Pandora to Ralph and Julia Kidd Bridenbaugh, who preceded her in death. On June 6, 1948, she married Clyde "Jay" McKanna who preceded her in death on November 12, 2012.

Ruby was a lifelong educator, a graduate of Bowling Green State University, teaching high school English and Latin in Pandora, and for over 15 years she was a substitute teacher. Ruby enjoyed gardening, flowers, and cross stitching gifts for family and friends. She also volunteered for the Child Evangelism Fellowship. As a member of Faith Baptist Church, Elida, she served on its mission board and taught VBS.

She is survived by five sons, Max (Kathy), of Columbus Grove, Jon (Linda), of Dublin, Ohio, Don (Audrey), of Springfield, Scott (Pam), of Vaughnsville, and Joe (Jayne), of Bowling Green; and two daughters, Jennie (Gary) Good, of Elida, and Jule E. McKanna of Fort Jennings. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, W. Jean (Bud) Perkins and Dollie M. (Glen) Core; her grandson, Joel Preston McKanna; and her great-grandchildren, Ian Stewart McKanna, Elizabeth Renee Griffin, and Charity McKanna.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Max McKanna will officiate with burial to follow in Osborn Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church's missions fund.

