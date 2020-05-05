Ruby Nichols
1927 - 2020
WAPAKONETA — Ruby Nichols, 92, of Wapakoneta, went peacefully to be with her Lord and began soaring with the Angels at 2:18 p.m., May 4, 2020, at the Lima Memorial Health Systems. She was born May 18, 1927, in Lancer, KY, the daughter of Levi & Laura (Addington) Roop, who preceded her in death. On May 25, 1946, she married Henry Nichols, and he died July 9, 2001. Survivors include, 3 children, Donnie (Susan) Nichols, Wapakoneta, Terry (Elaine) Nichols, Columbus, OH, Sheila (Mark) Snider, Cridersville, OH, 3 grandchildren, Matthew (Kinley) Nichols, Katie (Matt) Warren, Angela Nichols, Great grandchildren, Matthew Paul Warren, Jack Corbin Warren, Jonathon Dean Warren, A bother, T.J. Roop, Wapakoneta, Sister-in-law, Verlin Nichols, Prestonsburg, KY, She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Natalie (Nichols) Perry, son-in-law, Bill Doering, and siblings, Curtis, Astor, Ernest, Gladys, Russel, Aileen, Adis, Irene, Otis, Arnold, and Donald. A homemaker, Ruby had worked for Superior Metal Products and Fisher Cheese Co. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She loved her Wapakoneta Manor Family and the time she spent there. Due to current health restrictions, private family services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Eley funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Neil Brady officiating. Burial will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Manor Activities Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomaandcrematoy.com.

Published in The Lima News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
