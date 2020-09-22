LIMA — Ruby F. Washington, age 84 of Lima, passed away at 10:55 pm on September 19, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on April 24, 1937 in Hartsville, Tennessee, the daughter of Willie Lee and Marie (Johnson) Thompson and they preceded her in death. She later married Willis E. Washington in Junction City, Kansas and he also preceded her in death.

Ruby worked for many years as a waitress and a housekeeper. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed time with them.

Ruby is survived by three daughters; Ruby (Isiah) Brooks of Ankeny, Iowa, Virginia Thompson of Junction City, Kansas and Barbara McKnight of Watertown, New York, a son; Alonzo Thompson of Watertown, New York, a sister; Betty Elam of Junction City, Kansas, seventeen grand children and thirty-eight great-granchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers; Robert Thompson, J.W. Thompson, Bud Thompson and Junior Thompson and a sister Maggie Jones.

Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bible Believers Church, 3500 Spencerville Rd, Lima, Ohio 45805, with Pastor Johnathon Martin officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date as she is laid to rest with her husband at the Dayton Veteran's National Cemetery.

