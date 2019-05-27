BEAVERDAM — Rupert "Jerry" Hickman, 77, passed away May 26, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System. Jerry was born January 29, 1942, in Giles County, Tennessee to the late Rupert and Gladys (Paige) Hickman. Jerry was married to Chris (Lane) Hickman of Riverview, Michigan and they were divorced. He later married Debbie (Marsh) Hickman who preceded him in death on December 31, 2008.

Jerry was a journeyman/mechanic at Lima Ford Engine Plant and enjoyed working on cars.

Survivors include four children, Timothy Hickman of Michigan, Tina (Kenny) Hanley of Kentucky, Deanna Hickman of Beaverdam, Ohio, Eric Hickman of Michigan; six grandchildren, Brandon Caserta, Jerry Hickman, Julie Suller, Brooke Snyder, Olivia and Dalaney Hickman; three great-grandchildren, Lilianna and Penelope Snyder, Mark Suller; two brothers, Tom (Anita) Hickman of Tennessee, Bob (Kathy) Hickman of Michigan; and a sister, Rita (Art) Bartz of Michigan.

Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, James Hickman and a sister, Emily Gibson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

