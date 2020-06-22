Russ Wiedeman

FORT JENNINGS — Russ A. Wiedeman, 54, of Ft. Jennings, passed away Monday morning, June 22, 2020, in a car accident on his way to work.

He was born August 31, 1965, in Coldwater to Gary and Emily (Harlamert) Wiedeman, who both survive in New Bremen. On December 7, 1991, he married Sheryl (Bruskotter) Wiedeman, who survives in Ft. Jennings.

Russ is survived by his son, Tyler (Elaina Maag) Wiedeman, of Ft. Jennings; a daughter, Alyssa Wiedeman of Dayton; two sisters, Shelly (John) Zeller, and Dana Wiedeman Blanchard both of New Bremen; a sister-in-law, Karla Wiedeman of New Bremen; his mother-in-law, Carol Bruskotter of Ft. Jennings; in-laws, Ron (Karri) Bruskotter of Oxford, and Paula (Brad) Meyer of Batavia, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Don Bruskotter; and a brother, Neil Wiedeman.

Russ was a farmer and a production worker at Dannon in Minster. He was a jack of all trades, always the go-to guy. Russ was a family man, always putting others first.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 on Wednesday; and one hour before the time of the service on Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net