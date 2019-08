LIMA — Russel M. Long, 96, died Aug. 21, 2019, at Lochhaven Assisted Living, Lima.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Rose Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.