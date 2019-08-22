LIMA — Russel M. Long, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Lochhaven Assisted Living in Lima, Ohio.

Russel was born on December 19, 1922, in Jackson Township, Ohio, to the late Paul M. and Corda (Clum) Long. On November 6, 1943, he married Viola C. (Trautner) Long, who preceded him in death on June 5, 2001.

Russel graduated from Lafayette High School and attended Ohio State University. He served in the Army during WWII in the Philippines earning 2 Bronze Battle Stars, the Victory Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. Russel retired from COBA Select Sires where he worked as a technician and in sales. He was a member of the American Legion Post 96 and Eagles Aerie #360. He was awarded The Allen County Agricultural Hall of Fame Award. Russel enjoyed carpentry and traveling. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loved helping and visiting with family.

He is survived by three daughters: Madain (John) Jacobs of Dayton, OH, Carol (Jeff) Ketcham of Harrod, OH and Diane (Scott) Meyer of Holgate, OH, two sons: Mark (Belinda) Long of Lima, OH and Michael (Karen) Long of Minster, OH, fourteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and two brothers: Charles (Cleola) Long of Lafayette, OH and Gene (Dorothy) Long of Bluffton, OH.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother and sister-in-law Cledith and Virginia Long, brother and sister-in-law Donald and Phyllis Long and special friend Billie Good.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Keith King will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Veteran's Food Pantry, 810 W. North St., Lima, OH 45801.

