Russell Black

LIMA — Russell E. Black, age 92, passed away at 6:09 PM Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton.

Russell was born September 30, 1927 in Lima, OH, to the late Norman C. and Leona (Tallman) Black. On December 13, 1947 he married the love of his life, Barbara Jean (Lake) Black who preceded him in death on November 4, 2004.

Russell was a proud and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid golfer and past member of Fort Amanda Lodge #706 F. & A.M. and was a current member of Lima Lodge 205 F. & A.M.

He is survived by two sons, Danny E. (Denise) Black of San Diego, CA, Michael B. Black of Lake Forest, CA; two grandsons, one granddaughter; three great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter and two brothers, Jack (Judy) Black and Lawrence "Butch" Black both of Lima and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by a son, Thomas P. Black; two brothers, Norman A. and his wife Evelyn "Becky" Black, Paul F. and his wife Peg Black and a sister-in-law, Madeline "Midge" Black.

Graveside services will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

