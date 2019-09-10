LIMA — Russell F. Chambers II, 72, passed away September 8, 2019 at his home and is now at peace.

Rusty was born on July 28, 1947 in Lima to Russell F. and Evelyn M. Hoblit Chambers. When he was younger, Rusty had attended Robin Rogers, Marimor School and Industries where he also had worked in the workshop and Strive Allen County.

Rusty is survived by his brother William S. "Bill" Chambers; a special cousin Persetta Bowsher; nieces and nephews: Shannon (Rick) Ketcham, Chad Campbell, W. Brandon (Jaime) Chambers and Rachel (Jeff) Hartmann; great nieces and nephews: Logan, Kaleigh, Avery, Macy, Reed, Maddie, Tess, Layton, Mitchell and Marcus.

He was preceded in death by both his father and loving mother.

Although Rusty was born blind and with severe impairments, he has been very well cared for over the past 32 years by the fine staff of Champaign Residential Services (formerly the Mary Ann Brown Facility). Their kindness and loving care is very much appreciated.

On Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11am, family and friends will gather at Ward Cemetery, 4809 Mirror Lake Drive in Lima to say their goodbyes. After a brief time to visit, we will have a funeral service officiated by Pastor Mark Bayliff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Champaign Residential Services, Inc, 2450 Mandolin Dr., Lima, OH 45801.

Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.herlihy-chambers.com