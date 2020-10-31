LIMA — Russell Alan Converse, age 62, passed away at 9:45 AM Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home.

Russell was born September 10, 1958 in Lima, OH, to Cleon and Mary (Hole) Converse who both preceded him in death..

Russell was a 1976 graduate of Bath High School. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, enjoyed watching NASCAR and he was an avid pool player.

He is survived by three brothers, James Converse of Columbus, Patrick (Diane) Converse of Lima, Cleon (Jane) Converse of Flower Mound, TX, sister, Valerie A. Converse of Lima and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

