WAPAKONETA — Russell F. "Russ" Sauer, age 96 of Wapakoneta, Ohio passed at 10:50 pm, Friday, May 22, 2020 at his residence in Westerville. 74 years ago on February 5, 1946 he married Marjorie M Sauer who survives. Russ was an Auglaize County farmer for over 50 years and worked at BP Petro Chemical. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during World War II, a life member of the V.F.W. Post 8445 and the American Legion Post 330. Russ was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton. Also surviving is a son - Douglas C (Sharamaine "Sherry") Sauer of Findlay and a daughter - Jacqueline "Jackie" Gray of Westerville; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters; Betty Schgier and Alice Corwin. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 am, Monday, May 25th at the Bayliff & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Military rites will be observed by the V.F.W. Post 8445 of Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared at www.bayliffandson.com
Published in The Lima News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.