WAPAKONETA — Russell F. "Russ" Sauer, age 96 of Wapakoneta, Ohio passed at 10:50 pm, Friday, May 22, 2020 at his residence in Westerville. 74 years ago on February 5, 1946 he married Marjorie M Sauer who survives. Russ was an Auglaize County farmer for over 50 years and worked at BP Petro Chemical. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during World War II, a life member of the V.F.W. Post 8445 and the American Legion Post 330. Russ was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton. Also surviving is a son - Douglas C (Sharamaine "Sherry") Sauer of Findlay and a daughter - Jacqueline "Jackie" Gray of Westerville; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters; Betty Schgier and Alice Corwin. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 am, Monday, May 25th at the Bayliff & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Military rites will be observed by the V.F.W. Post 8445 of Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church.