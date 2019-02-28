LAKEVIEW — Ruth E. Alexander, 94, of Lakeview, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Indian Lake Rehabilitation Center.

Ruth was born on August 16, 1924 in Port Jefferson, OH, a daughter of the late Harry and Delmar Apple Wilt. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harley Shoffner, Walter Mallonee and Roger Alexander.

She had several stepchildren, many step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Shoffstall Funeral Home North Chapel, 115 N. Main St., Lakeview. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Bryan Meadows officiating. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, OH.

The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.