COLUMBUS GROVE — Ruth I. Sautter Braunagel, age 96, died peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora, Ohio. She was born on March 6, 1922 in Millersburg, Ohio to Frank Maple and Nellie (Wheaton) Maple.

Ruth was married to Andrew Sautter in 1945. Andrew died in 1979. She then married Harold Braunagel in 1988, who died in 1992. She also had two brothers who preceded her in death; Robert Maple and William Maple.

Ruth was a graduate of Baldwin Wallace College, 1944 with a degree in Dietetics, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She then graduated from Bluffton College with a degree in Education. Ruth worked as a Dietitian for Chicago Veterans Hospital from 1944-45, and later was Head Dietitian at Blanchard Valley Hospital for many years until the mid-1960's. She then taught Science and Home Economics at Vaughnsville Junior High, and later was the Head Home Economics Teacher at Columbus Grove High School until her retirement.

Ruth was a member of Columbus Grove Christian Church, Putnam County Retired Teachers, Daughters of the American Revolution, The Ladies of the Skillet, and the Bluffton Senior Citizens Band, among others.

She is survived by her daughter Flora (Dan) Branson of Vanlue, Ohio, and son Jack (Deb) Sautter of Columbus Grove, Ohio. As well as Grandchildren: Chris (Noelle) Sautter, Mike (Jen) Sautter, Becky (Brian) Fruchey, Phil (Lauren) Sautter, Tammy (Jason) Kinsinger, Daniel Moser (Deceased), Jen (Margaret) Branson-Scala, and Craig (Cathy) Branson. And Great-Grandchildren: Brayden, Teyah, Trey, Jaylen, Evan, Gage, Riley, Collin, and Ella Sautter; Lauren and Andrew Branson; Aubrey, Kaylee, and Ty Kinsinger; and Delaney and Haddie Fruchey.

Ruth loved cooking, gardening, singing, playing the piano and violin, following her grandkids sports and achievements, loved being with family and friends, and she enjoyed all the activities at the Hilty Home for many years and very much enjoyed all the visitors she had. She loved her church and all its members, and really enjoyed sending cards to everyone for any occasion and sometimes even just to send one.

Visitation will be held at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio on Tuesday, February 12 where friends may call from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 6:00 - 8:00 pm. A memorial service for Ruth will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 13 at 11:00 am. Pastor Geoffrey Eubank officiating. Burial will be in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove, following the services.

Memorial donations may be made to the Columbus Grove Christian Church.