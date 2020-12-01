1/1
Ruth Brown
OTTAWA - Ruth E. "Betty" Brown, 91, of Ottawa died 8:52 a.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born November 28, 1929 in Jersey Township, Ohio to the late Henry Edward and Elizabeth Theodate Dickerson. On July 12, 1953 she married Dr. John Robert Brown and he preceded her in death on December 2, 1992.

Betty is survived by her children: John (Karen) Brown of Perrysburg, Rob (Dorothy) Brown of Arlington, Dr. Tom (Suzie) Brown of Greenville, Betsy (Kelly) Ducey of Archbold; eight grandchildren: Kevin Brown, Kristen (Kyle) Matus, Nick (Amanda) Ducey, Kyle Ducey, Morgan (Kyle) Culbertson, Josh (Dava) Brown, Drew (Laura) Brown, and Ian Brown; four great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Culbertson, and Simeon, Kaya and Theo Brown.

She is preceded in death by a sister: Mary Dickerson; and a great-granddaughter: Briar Matus.

Betty was a graduate of The Ohio State University in the School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse at Lima Memorial Hospital and also an office nurse in her husband's practice. She was a volunteer at St. Rita's Medical Center, Ottawa Elementary Schools and the Putnam County Library, as well as a Red Cross volunteer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Pastor Kathleen Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday, December 5 at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID-19 masks and social distancing are both required upon entering the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Putnam County Hospice or American Red Cross.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
