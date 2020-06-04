SPENCERVILLE — Ruth S. Lutterbeck Burnfield, 100, of rural Spencerville, passed away at 1:17 PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System following a short illness.

She was born November 11, 1919 to the late Fred H. and Magdalena S. Kipp Lutterbeck in Washington Twp., Auglaize County. She was a 1938 graduate of New Knoxville High School and on August 7, 1939 she married J. Frederick Burnfield, who died October 18, 2004.

Ruth is survived by her three children; Janice Warnecke of Spencerville, Karen Workman and Roger Burnfield, both of Van Wert; grandchildren, Kevin (Janet) Warnecke of Spencerville, Vicki (Edward) Stevens of Van Wert, Melissa Mace of Chicago and Annette (Charles) Parr of IN: Great grandchildren, Amanda (Bobby) Willis of Columbus, Kelee Warnecke and Kaytlynn Warnecke, both of Spencerville,Adam (Taylor) Stevens of Troy, Nathan Stevens of Van Wert, Luke Stevens of Chicago, Brooklyn Mace of Ft. Wayne, Brandilynn Mace of Chicago, Tyler (Katlyn) Burnfield of Colorado and Christopher Adams of IN., three great great grandchildren, Elijah Bruce Clayton, Kenzley Sophia Stevens and Grace Olivia Willis; and two sisters, Eunice Ireton of St. Marys and Ruby (Paul) Kreher of Cridersville.

Preceding her in death are her two sons-in-law, Hubert "Herb" Warnecke and Stanley Workman, two grandchildren, Cynthia Warnecke and James Burnfield, sisters Mary (Alfred) Katterheinrich and Esther Lutterbeck and brothers, Lester (Lucille) Lutterbeck and Robert Lutterbeck.

Ruth lived an astonishing 100 years which began with the Spanish Flu Pandemic and concluded during the current Covid-19 Pandemic, yet she eluded both of them. Over the course of her charmed life, she experienced a multitude of milestones in history. In her early years, she lived on a farm that supplied all her family's needs, which allowed them to survive through the Great Depression. Ruth saw transportation go from horse and buggy to electric cars and even observed her distant cousin, Neil Armstrong, land on the moon. She transitioned from radio communication to black and white and color television and then recently purchased the latest big screen LED. Ruth has lived thru 18 U.S. Presidencies and endured numerous wars. Her spirits were kept high as she independantly lived on her farm and wintered in Florida. Ruth was amazingly even riding her bicycle in the sunshine state last month! Her greatest joys were sewing, baking and spending time with her family. Due to her strong will, hard work ethic, faith in God and love of eggs and "real" butter, Ruth lived to celebrate her 100th birthday with her family and friends.

She was a long time member of the Spencerville United Church of Christ, where she served on its official board, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School in the Primary Dept. for 30 plus years.

She was a member of the Allen County Farm Bureau and enjoyed baking bread and making candies, entering her prize winners in the Allen, Van Wert, Auglaize County and Ohio Sate Fairs with her daughter Janice.

Ruth had worked in the Linen Dept. at the former Leader Store and retired as office manager at Anesthesia Associates of Lima after 32 years service.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Monday in the Spencerville United Church of Christ with Pastor R. Scott Johnson officiating. The service will be Live Streamed thru the church website. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

With Covid-19 in mind and with Social Distancing and preferred face masks, visitation will be from 3 until 7 PM Sunday and after 10 AM Monday at the Spencerville United Church of Christ.

Memorial contributions may be made to the UCC Church.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com

The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for the family and arrangements.