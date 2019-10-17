Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Conkle. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services Service 2:00 PM Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services Send Flowers Obituary

LIMA — Ruth Arvella Conkle, 96 of Lima, passed away October 15, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born December 6, 1922 in Lima, to Arnold and Alma (Grossnickle) Shingledecker, who preceded her in death. On May 19, 1950 she married LeRoy Conkle, who preceded her in death on August 1, 1988. Ruth was a nurse for parts of five decades. She worked for 13 years as Dr. John Albertson's head nurse and retired from Roselawn Manor in the early 2000s; she was very proud of her extensive career as an outstanding nurse. Ruth was an active member of The Church at Allentown and she was a member of the United Methodist Church Women's Group for many years. Ruth was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan for 49 years and she loved traditional country music, especially Marty Robbins. Ruth enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Larry (Suzell) Conkle; daughter, Ellen Kay (Tom) Duby, son, Ronnie Lee (Patty) Shingledecker and her step-daughter, Nancy Conkle; grandchildren, Ashley Ann (Sam) Admire, Troy Philip Conkle, Julie Ann (David) Ellcessor, Timothy Adam Duby, Ann B. (Jordan) Swartz, Brett (Ralinda) Shingledecker and Lori (Timm) Derry; great-grandchildren, Thane, Kelly, Cole, Layne, Brandon, Dusty, Maddie, Ryan, Elliot & Willow and her great-great-grandson, Kolton. Ruth is preceded in death by her step-mother, Ethel Shingledecker and she was the youngest of nine children, all of whom are deceased. Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES with Pastor Neal Whitney to officiate. Burial will be in Allentown Cemetery following the service. Friends may call on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and also from 1:00 until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Rescue Mission, 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, OH 45801. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

