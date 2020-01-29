COLUMBUS — Ruth Houtzer Devoe of Columbus, Ohio, died on January 27. She was born and raised in Lima, Ohio, and was a graduate of Lima South High School. Ruth decided that nursing was her passion, and she enrolled in the registered nursing program at Memorial Hospital in Lima, where she graduated as president of her class in 1952 and scored the highest grade in Ohio on the state of Ohio nursing final exam. Ruth briefly attended The Ohio State University and had many good times with her friends at Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Ruth left Ohio State and worked for TWA in Columbus for three years and then as a stockbroker with John Kemper in Columbus. Ruth met the love of her life, Dean A. Devoe, while in high school as Dean attended Lima Central High School. When Dean graduated from Ohio State in June of 1953, they decided to marry in August of 1953 and had more than 66 years of marital bliss. Ruth worked as an RN at Riverside Methodist Hospital pysch ward for five years; then worked as an RN in a physician's office until retirement. She was a docent at the Columbus Zoo and was a devoted animal lover. Ruth and Dean enjoyed their retirement years together and made many trips to Hilton Head, SC. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, John and Doris Houtzer of Lima, Ohio, and sister Betty Houtzer Grady. Ruth is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dean A. Devoe; nieces, Cynthia Grady and Robin Lynne; nephew, Jon Grady; and special friends, Linda Cosgray and Tom Billman. Graveside services for the family will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Union Cemetery by Pastor Tom Billman. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Condolences can be sent to www.schoedinger.com.