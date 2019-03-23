Obituary
LIMA — Ruth L. Dotson age 85, of Lima passed away March 20, 2019 at Lima Manor. She was born May 27, 1933 in Riverview, MI to the late Donald G. and Lucile Mae Heavline Galloway. She married Robert Paul Dotson and he preceded her in death Aug. 21, 2010.

Ruth had been a beautician and after moving to Ohio she became a waitress at Westgate Bowling for 15 years. She loved to play BINGO and used to enjoy fishing.

Survivors include 3 sons: Gary (Julie) Fought, Jim Fought and Rob (Ruth) Fought all of Lima, 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Karen Fugatt and 2 brothers: Don and Gary Galloway.

The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday March 27 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The memorial will follow at 2 with Rev. Greg Stevens officiating and burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in The Lima News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
