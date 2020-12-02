1/1
Ruth Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Ruth Ann Dunn passed away peacefully November 18, 2020. She was 82.

Ruth Ann and her younger brother Richard were born in Princeton, IN to parents Cletis and Wanda Miley.

She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and employee at the Allen County Sheriff's Department where she worked for 20 years. She loved to garden, shop for antiques, and enjoyed outings with friends. She was a long time active member of the Shawnee Presbyterian Church. Most of all she loved her family and new grandson Alex. In 2012, Ruth Ann relocated to King George, VA to live with her son Grant and his wife Jill. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any animal shelter.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA 22485
(540) 775-5522
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved