LIMA — Ruth Ann Dunn passed away peacefully November 18, 2020. She was 82.

Ruth Ann and her younger brother Richard were born in Princeton, IN to parents Cletis and Wanda Miley.

She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and employee at the Allen County Sheriff's Department where she worked for 20 years. She loved to garden, shop for antiques, and enjoyed outings with friends. She was a long time active member of the Shawnee Presbyterian Church. Most of all she loved her family and new grandson Alex. In 2012, Ruth Ann relocated to King George, VA to live with her son Grant and his wife Jill. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any animal shelter.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com